DeFi Yield Protocol Price Reaches $0.43 on Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.43 or 0.00000998 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DeFi Yield Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00068349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00103220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.78 or 0.00135179 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,436.06 or 0.99893987 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,064.03 or 0.07046631 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.44 or 0.00762248 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,497,752 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFi Yield Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFi Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFi Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.