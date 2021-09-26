DeFiSocial Gaming (DFSOCIAL) Market Capitalization Achieves $5.15 Million

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be bought for about $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. DeFiSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00067921 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00103418 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00132205 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,255.14 or 0.99929784 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,012.93 or 0.06960594 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.88 or 0.00762101 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming’s launch date was December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official message board is defisocial.medium.com . DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using US dollars.

