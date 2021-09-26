Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Receives $53.11 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation, ten have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.41.

DAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $43.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13. Delta Air Lines has a 52 week low of $28.74 and a 52 week high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.25 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after purchasing an additional 927,297 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after purchasing an additional 114,589 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 18.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,789,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $380,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,944,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $257,175,000 after purchasing an additional 438,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

