Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Trading 6% Higher

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) shares traded up 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.12 and last traded at $16.12. 147 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 136,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.36.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arsani William bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 291.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 178,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

