Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 20,339 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $70,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Zai Lab in the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zai Lab by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZLAB shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.76 and a 200-day moving average of $151.65. Zai Lab Limited has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $193.54. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 1.11.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. Analysts expect that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.92, for a total value of $1,359,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.86, for a total transaction of $1,265,814.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 217,500 shares in the company, valued at $27,809,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 308,025 shares of company stock valued at $47,752,727. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

