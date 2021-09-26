Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,710 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in NVR were worth $58,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVR by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $420,462,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of NVR by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,722 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 29,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5,303.00.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $4,952.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5,108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $4,930.39. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,848.00 and a 1 year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $42.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

