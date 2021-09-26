Deutsche Bank AG Grows Holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,516,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 484,858 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 1.18% of Terminix Global worth $72,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Terminix Global by 23.6% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Terminix Global in the second quarter valued at about $128,000.

TMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Terminix Global from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In other news, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.66 per share, with a total value of $249,210.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMX opened at $44.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.82. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $560.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.90 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 6.68%. Equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Terminix Global Profile

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

