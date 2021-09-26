Deutsche Bank AG Has $69.35 Million Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,054 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.30% of Vulcan Materials worth $69,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMC opened at $176.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $126.80 and a 1-year high of $194.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $180.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.73.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 31.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.00.

In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,693.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

