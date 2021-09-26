Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Textron were worth $66,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 1.9% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,889 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 40,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.86. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $74.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.86%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 1,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $131,053.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,328,628.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Textron in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Textron from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.38.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

