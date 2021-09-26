Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 339,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 84,607 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of General Dynamics worth $63,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Shares of GD opened at $197.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $129.17 and a one year high of $206.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

