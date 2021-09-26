Deutsche Bank AG Sells 61,625 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 3.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,877,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,625 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $62,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after purchasing an additional 13,345,452 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 314.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,547,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,768 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 19.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,630,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,959,000 after purchasing an additional 751,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 39.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,045,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,932,000 after purchasing an additional 580,102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.18. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 73.17%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

