DeXe (DEXE) Hits One Day Volume of $11.95 Million

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. In the last seven days, DeXe has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One DeXe coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.14 or 0.00028055 BTC on exchanges. DeXe has a total market cap of $41.60 million and approximately $11.95 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00057846 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002611 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $57.11 or 0.00132006 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00011886 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00042970 BTC.

DeXe Coin Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,426,845 coins. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . DeXe’s official message board is medium.com/@dexe.network . DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeXe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

