Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 486,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 146.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,044,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,978 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 104,252 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 457,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

