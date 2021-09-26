Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04).
DFFN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.50. 457,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,724,727. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.57. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $1.85.
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.
Further Reading: Trade Deficit
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (DFFN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.