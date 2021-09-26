disBalancer 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $59,280.00 (DDOS)

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. Over the last week, disBalancer has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One disBalancer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges. disBalancer has a market capitalization of $1.41 million and $59,280.00 worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get disBalancer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002276 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.41 or 0.00066870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00103844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.68 or 0.00133404 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,860.86 or 0.99712671 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.54 or 0.06930510 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00751316 BTC.

disBalancer Coin Profile

disBalancer’s total supply is 4,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,695,134 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

disBalancer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as disBalancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire disBalancer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase disBalancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for disBalancer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for disBalancer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.