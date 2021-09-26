Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $245.57.

DG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.20. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $371,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth $722,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.7% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 15,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 69.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 12,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.