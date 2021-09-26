DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.60.

DV has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,372. DoubleVerify has a 1-year low of $27.16 and a 1-year high of $48.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.91 and a current ratio of 11.91.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that DoubleVerify will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

