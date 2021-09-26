DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.71.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DKNG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $51.33 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.78. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.55 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 55.33% and a negative net margin of 118.88%. The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.84 million. On average, analysts predict that DraftKings will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total value of $4,529,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,924,807 shares of company stock worth $269,476,131 in the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in DraftKings by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 61.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

