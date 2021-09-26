Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 287.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $7,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,930,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,564,000 after buying an additional 613,292 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,095,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $877,965,000 after buying an additional 147,390 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,075,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $682,975,000 after buying an additional 187,708 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after buying an additional 4,299,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Duke Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,988,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $288,478,000 after buying an additional 11,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.46.

NYSE DUK opened at $98.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.15. The company has a market capitalization of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $80.95 and a 12 month high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 8.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.95%.

In related news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

