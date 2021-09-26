Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $14.06 on Friday. Duluth has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market capitalization of $417.44 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.24. Duluth had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 17.15%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DLTH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duluth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Duluth in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Duluth stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,636 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.28% of Duluth worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.