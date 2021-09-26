E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

E.On stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

