E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.
E.On stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. The stock had a trading volume of 18,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $12.25.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
