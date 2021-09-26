Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,143 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 183.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.35 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $61.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $186.98 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.16%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

