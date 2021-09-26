Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,849 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 438,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,786 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 570,736.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,940,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 1,770.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 345,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 327,417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMFG opened at $7.28 on Friday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.40 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.11.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

