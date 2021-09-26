Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 334 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter worth $460,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 8.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 12,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

ROST opened at $115.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

