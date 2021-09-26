Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Shapiro Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth $93,522,000. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 150.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 183,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,651,000 after buying an additional 110,084 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 10.6% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 947,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,972,000 after purchasing an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 29.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 306,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,021,000 after purchasing an additional 69,885 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $192.30 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a one year low of $140.15 and a one year high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -315.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.18.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $2.79. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 34.95% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1998.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSGS shares. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

