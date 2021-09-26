Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 247 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam raised its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE stock opened at $129.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $114.66 and a 12-month high of $144.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.22 and a 200-day moving average of $134.13.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

