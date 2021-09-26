Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,953 Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,953 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HYT. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 12.8% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $12.10 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $12.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Profile

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

