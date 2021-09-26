Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Downgraded by William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

EAR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Eargo from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eargo from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eargo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eargo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of Eargo stock opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.69 million and a P/E ratio of -5.63. Eargo has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $76.75. The company has a quick ratio of 8.11, a current ratio of 8.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.97.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Eargo had a negative net margin of 52.33% and a negative return on equity of 39.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Eargo will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eargo news, Director Nina Richardson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $60,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Laponis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $384,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 232.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,216,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,355,000 after buying an additional 2,249,662 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter worth $115,209,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,649,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,833,000 after buying an additional 784,948 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,405,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,111,000 after buying an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eargo by 764.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,060,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,324,000 after buying an additional 937,788 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eargo Company Profile

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

