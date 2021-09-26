Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 31 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 62.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Booking were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 152.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,117,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the period. Bank of The West lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 1,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 188 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 193,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,439,000 after acquiring an additional 28,140 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,477.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1,589.00 and a one year high of $2,516.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2,242.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,290.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $102.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

