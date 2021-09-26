Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Buys 750 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 137.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $115.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.10. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

