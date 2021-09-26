Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $30,000 Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. cut its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,266,930 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MongoDB by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in MongoDB during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on MongoDB from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on MongoDB from $406.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.44.

MongoDB stock opened at $508.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $346.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a PE ratio of -107.41 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $218.50 and a one year high of $518.34.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total value of $190,046.74. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 45,842 shares in the company, valued at $16,531,542.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.51, for a total transaction of $612,713.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,285,878.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,530 shares of company stock worth $70,486,767. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

