Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Makes New $50,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 195 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Shares of COIN opened at $231.82 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.58. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.00 and a 52 week high of $429.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.67.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 897,530 shares of company stock valued at $232,792,154 over the last three months.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.