Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 1,991 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 32.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. FMR LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $6,253,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after acquiring an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 84.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 28,623 shares during the period. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $34.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.40.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 7.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

