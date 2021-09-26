Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Sells 90,000 Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its holdings in Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. owned 0.05% of Novan worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novan in the first quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novan by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 187,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $1,726,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Novan by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 16,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Novan by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Novan alerts:

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Shares of Novan stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Novan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.84 million. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novan, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

See Also: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.