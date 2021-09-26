Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,086,493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,102 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,949.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,026,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $253,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,170,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,938,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,141 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,030,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $420,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,907 shares during the period. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW stock opened at $120.07 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $123.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.36.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total value of $1,350,862.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $769,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,530 shares of company stock valued at $11,055,715. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

