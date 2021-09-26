Elitium Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.78 Million (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Elitium has a market cap of $97.78 million and $658,991.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $3.50 or 0.00008095 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00056505 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002619 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00131478 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00011901 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Elitium Profile

EUM is a coin. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

