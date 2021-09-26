Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Has $439,000 Stock Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCCO. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 60.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,858,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,893,000 after buying an additional 1,452,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,331,000 after buying an additional 738,188 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 41.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,160,000 after buying an additional 671,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $37,015,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter worth $24,663,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $39,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.30.

NYSE:SCCO opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Southern Copper had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 37.37%. Equities analysts predict that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.34%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

