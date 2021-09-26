Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Increases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Torray LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 10.7% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 273.4% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 14,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 18.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 56,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 8,947 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,781,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $152,894,000 after purchasing an additional 102,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 29.4% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 76,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after purchasing an additional 17,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.26. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is -404.49%.

PSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Cowen lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.19.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

