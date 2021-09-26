Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $74.69 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 26th. In the last week, Energi has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00003838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $74.69 million and approximately $232,464.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.92 or 0.00153883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $220.30 or 0.00514278 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00016745 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00041736 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00013067 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 45,427,630 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

