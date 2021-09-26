Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 67,635 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 17,795 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ENI by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in ENI by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of NYSE E opened at $25.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of -285.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Eni S.p.A. has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $26.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57.

ENI (NYSE:E) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter. ENI had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.724 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -302.08%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on E. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ENI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding E? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E).

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.