Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 67.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENPH stock opened at $153.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.41. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.55 and a 52 week high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company’s revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at $36,766,093.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,726 shares of company stock valued at $9,787,267 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.79 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $187.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.79.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

