Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ENTG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $132.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Entegris has a 1-year low of $67.31 and a 1-year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.97 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 28.50%. Entegris’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.42, for a total value of $2,132,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 184,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,178,368.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 7,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.18, for a total transaction of $975,216.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,217.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,015 shares of company stock worth $9,493,383 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,419,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,573,000 after acquiring an additional 84,702 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,422,000 after acquiring an additional 13,432 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 199,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Entegris by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its holdings in Entegris by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 702,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,431,000 after acquiring an additional 147,064 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

