Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Resolute Forest Products worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Resolute Forest Products by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,539 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RFP opened at $11.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $946.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.53. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $17.65.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter. Resolute Forest Products had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 42.45%.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

Resolute Forest Products, Inc engages in the production and sale of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, Specialty Papers, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

