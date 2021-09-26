Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 44.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 1.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 135,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.9% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

EPR opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 9.35 and a current ratio of 9.35. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $56.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $49.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.85.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 21.28% and a negative return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $125.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EPR. Citigroup upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

EPR Properties Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

