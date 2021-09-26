Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,490 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 8.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 39,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 21.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 533,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 95,326 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Royce Value Trust by 9.8% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royce Value Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. 27.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royce Value Trust alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher C. Grisanti purchased 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $30,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,288. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RVT stock opened at $18.46 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Royce Value Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Value Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.