Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,365 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 40.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kadant were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 8.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after buying an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after buying an additional 18,115 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 865,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,127,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 323.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 15,770 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

NYSE KAI opened at $218.16 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

