Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,044 Shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Silver Miners ETF worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Well Done LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Silver Miners ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIL opened at $36.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.50. Global X Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.06 and a twelve month high of $51.35.

