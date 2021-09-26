EOS Trading 17.5% Lower Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 26th. EOS has a market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $1.69 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $4.07 or 0.00009341 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000044 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,035,174,987 coins and its circulating supply is 959,174,575 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

