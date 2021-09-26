Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,577 Shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of TechTarget worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in TechTarget by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total transaction of $3,347,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,749 shares of company stock worth $5,054,559. 10.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTGT. Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

TTGT opened at $89.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.33. TechTarget, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $63.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

