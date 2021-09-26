Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 25,569 Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $725,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $20,400,000.

Shares of VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.08. Vimeo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

