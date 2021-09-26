Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $939,000 Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 63.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $2,957,903.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,563 shares of company stock worth $10,372,315 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $122.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.63. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $92.24 and a twelve month high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.27.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. AmerisourceBergen had a negative return on equity of 694.83% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $53.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.11.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

